A 22-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man been charged with careless driving after the box from his dump truck was ripped off when it struck an overpass on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.

The driver had been westbound on Highway 401 when the top of the vehicle slammed into the Highway 400 bridge around 1 p.m.

The driver didn't suffer any major injuries. Investigators do not suspect that alcohol played a role in the crash, Ontario Provincial Police acting Staff Sgt. Dean Korn said.

Ministry of Transportation officials were dispatched to make sure the structural integrity of the overpass wasn't compromised, Korn said.

The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 reopened around 4:30 p.m., as did the Highway 400 overpass near Jane Street.