The woman accused of threatening employees at a Canadian Tire store in Scarborough with a knife last month refused to leave her cell this morning to attend a court appearance.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, faces 14 terror-related charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.

On June 3, she allegedly swung golf clubs at employees inside the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue store and threatened them with a knife. One employee was injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

One of the terror charges includes participating in terrorist activity, which relates to an alleged trip taken by Dughmosh to Turkey in April 2016 in which she attempted to enter Syria.

When Dughmosh appeared in court in June, she pledged her allegiance to ISIS.

"I am pledged to the leaders of the believers, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Dughmosh said in reference to the leader of the Islamic State.

Dughmosh's next court appearance will take place on August 15.