Dufferin Street has reopened after a gas leak led fire crews to shut down a block of the major artery shortly before rush hour and remove about 60 people from their homes.

Toronto police tweeted that the road had been reopened at about 7:30 p.m.

Dufferin Street from Stonehouse Crescent north to Dundas had been closed to traffic while crews from Enbridge secured the leak. A bus had jumped the curb and knocked the gas meter off of a home, said District Chief Mike Harper of the Toronto Fire Service.

No one was injured.

Nearby homes were evacuated "as a precaution," police tweeted. Harper said about 60 people were forced out of their homes. However, fire crews measured the gas level inside the home hit by the bus and found it to be safe.

Enbridge crews were digging up the sidewalk to cap the gas line, Harper said. Once the line was capped he expected the bus to be removed and the meter replaced.

Police had urged commuters to expect major traffic delays in the area and to plan for an alternate route.

The 29 Dufferin bus and the 505 Dundas streetcar were diverting due to the road closure, but have returned to regular service.