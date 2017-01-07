A man was injured after a crash between a truck and car at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received several calls about the collision at about 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that a man had fled the scene while another man was lying on the ground.

The man on the ground, breathing but bleeding, was believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

Toronto police located the man who fled, with the help of York Regional Police, and Toronto paramedics took the man on the ground to hospital.

Toronto police said a pole was knocked down in the crash shortly after midnight on Saturday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Kwong said the man on the ground was not a pedestrian.

There is no word on his condition.

Kwong said police believe the man who left the scene may have been impaired.

One vehicle hit a light pole and it was knocked down, Kwong said.

The intersection at Dufferin and Steeles has been reopened following a police investigation.