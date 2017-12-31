A memorial for a 20-year-old man in Toronto's west end that was decorated for the holidays has been destroyed for a third time, the family says — two days after Christmas.

"We go there and all we see is hate," said Laura Hayes, Jamie's sister.

"It hurts a lot because he was like the least hateful person in the world and the thought of him looking down and seeing that is gut wrenching."

The memorial for Jamie Hayes, 20, in Dufferin Grove Park was vandalized two days after Christmas, family says. (Submitted by Laura Hayes)

Jamie was fatally struck in an intersection at Islington Avenue and Deerfoot Road on Thanksgiving two years ago. To remember him, the family created a memorial with the help of the city in nearby Dufferin Grove Park at the base of a tree that was planted in his honour. Jamie was cremated, and the family says this became their go-to spot to pay their respects.

"It breaks my heart everyday because I'm supposed to protect him. It's my job, I'm his big sister," said Hayes who visits the memorial daily.

Jamie Hayes's sister, Laura, and father decorated his memorial for Christmas only to find it destroyed days later. (Submitted by Laura Hayes)

But when she arrived at the park on Wednesday, Hayes claims pieces of the memorial stone were broken off and the words "Jesus Christ" were written on what remained, along with a nearby rock. She added the Christmas lights strung in the tree's branches had been ripped out and the garlands were thrown on the ground.

"We're at a loss for words now because it's so intentional and it's so vindictive," said Hayes.

Earlier this month, CBC Toronto reported on other incidents of vandalism at the site.

At the time, Jamie's family said the memorial was smashed, the nameplate was nowhere to be found, and the flowers, lights and candles accenting the tree were mostly missing.

"It's heartbreaking going there every time and seeing it smashed," Hayes explained on Friday. "It's just really frustrating. We don't know what we're going to do for the future."

The family found the rock that Jamie's memorial nameplate was on smashed and the nameplate itself stolen in mid-December. (Submitted by Laura Hayes)

The city replaced the memorial stone days later after Hayes's mother turned to Coun. Ana Bailao for help.

"It's very disrespectful. It's very sad that this is happening," Bailao told CBC Toronto.

But Hayes says this still doesn't solve the overall problem.

"We just want answers and the only way we're going to get that is by finding the person who is doing this," she said.

Both the Hayes family and Bailao have reported the vandalism to police.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, wrote in a email on Friday that an investigator will be assigned to the case soon.

Until then, the family is looking into replacing the memorial stone with a four-feet long steel post that would be placed deep into the ground to make it harder for the space to be vandalized.

Hayes is also determined to keep her brother's memory alive despite what happens to the memorial.

"Every time that it gets destroyed we will re-decorate with more lights and more garland and more things," she explained.

"We're going to keep making it beautiful because it needs to be."