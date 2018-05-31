Dump truck driver strikes pedestrian, flees on foot into nearby ravine, police say

Toronto police have arrested the driver of a dump truck who they say struck a female pedestrian and then tried to run away from officers on foot.

The incident began shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, when officers received a call about a woman being hit near Bloor Street West and South Kingsway.

The truck reportedly drove away from the scene.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

A pair of broken eyeglasses at the scene of the collision. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Police had earlier said the victim was a cyclist, but have since confirmed she was a pedestrian.

Shortly after the alleged hit-and-run, police located the dump truck and pulled it over. They say the male driver then hopped out and fled into a nearby ravine on foot.

"A police officer came down, followed that person into the ravine and actually grabbed them in the water," said police spokesperson Gary Long.

The man was then taken into custody without further incident, Long said.