Walking through the hallways of Topcliff Public School was an emotional exercise for Juno award-winning singer Jully Black.

"I love that it still has this great energy here with happy kids," said Black, shedding tears in the school's gymnasium.

Singer Jully Black signs autographs for students at Tophill Public School. (Xandrae Ramdeen)

Black attended Topcliff, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at the same time CBC Toronto anchor Dwight Drummond was running the before- and after-school programs there.

"You were the queen of the school. Now they call you Canada's queen of R & B, but I knew you as the queen of the school," said Drummond, during a conversation with Black outside Topcliff.

CBC Toronto anchor Dwight Drummond ran before= and after-school programs at Tophill Public School, where Jully Black was a student.

"It feels surreal to think that we would have been standing here and talking about this incredible career you've had thus far," said Drummond.

Both Drummond and Black grew up in the Jane-Finch neighbourhood and it was at Topcliff where she first started discovering her voice.

The singer said her family couldn't afford cabbage patch kids or barbie dolls for her to bring into show-and-tell, so she said she brought her voice.

CBC Toronto anchor Dwight Drummond ran a before- and after-school program at Tophill Public School where singer Jully Black used to attend school.

"I sang at church on Sundays and on Fridays I used to sing at school ... Fresh Prince, The Pointer Sisters," said Black.

Since then, Black has gone on to become an award winning artist who has also written songs for Destiny's Child and has opened for Celine Dion and Kanye West.

Those are accomplishments that Black continues to appreciate because of her upbringing.

"My mom always raised us to continue to stay humble and grounded and that it's more about how you impact people than what you are doing and what you've done," said Black.

She has been named by CBC Music as one of "The 25 Greatest Canadian Singers Ever."

Jully Black has been named by CBC Music as one of “The 25 Greatest Canadian Singers Ever.” (CBC Music)

"That's my Grammy...I hold that near and dear to my heart forever," said Black.

Black is among 150 women featured in a Toronto-based digital photo series called HERstory in Black by How She Hustles, a network of 5,000 diverse women.

CBC Toronto has profiled some of the women in honour of Black History Month.

Juno award-winning singer Jully Black is among 150 women featured in a Toronto-based digital photo series HERstory in Black. (Leilah Dhore)

"I'm happy they are doing it because we need to celebrate those who are alive and well, don't wait until we are gone, let's enjoy it while we are here," said Black about the HERstory in Black project.

Along with her musical career, Black has launched a motivational speaking series called From SheRO to SheEO, alongside an organization called Empowered in my Skin. It hosts sessions for women to find a renewed sense of self and purpose.

"For a long time it has been about Jully and that's really not my purpose. I'm here to help, to encourage, to inspire, to motivate and to let everyone know if I can do it, so can you," said Black.

Singer Jully Black, right, in a group photo for HERstory in Black, digital photo series. (Ebti Nabag)

After a walk through Topcliff, Drummond and Black walked through a housing complex called Yellowstone where they used to hang out as kids.

"I'm proud to you know you ... I'm so happy for you and all of your success," said Drummond.

"Jane and Finch for life," said Black as she hugged Drummond.