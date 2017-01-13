A husband, wife and their two teenage sons have been arrested after York police discovered and dismantled a drug lab in Markham Thursday afternoon.

The husband, 48, the wife, 44, and two boys aged 14 and 16 have been charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Their names have not been released.

Const. Andy Pattenden says officers went to the home in the Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road area in Markham on Thursday to execute an unrelated search warrant. When they arrived, police discovered what they believed to be a clandestine drug lab.

Police dismantle a drug lab in the Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road area in Markham on Jan. 12, 2017. (CBC)

Anyone with information can contact York regional police, or crime stoppers.