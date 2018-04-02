Video of drivers ignoring King Street pilot has critic questioning police enforcement

A taxi, then a black sedan, park in a TTC streetcar stop at King Street West and Peter Street.

A growling Maserati leads a stream of cars going straight through that intersection, while at least two more vehicles make illegal left turns.

Nearly every motorist in the one-minute-and-nine-second video is breaking the rules of the King Street pilot project, the city's high-profile attempt to improve streetcar service in the downtown core.

Not one driver, not even the driver filmed breaking the law right in front of a police cruiser, appears to get a ticket.

"Literally zero people obeying the rules. None," Pedro Marques, who recorded the video and posted it on Twitter, says in the video.

Warning: At one point in the embedded video music plays that includes an explicit lyric.

Let’s talk about the rules of the road in Toronto and the absolute lack of their enforcement. This has gotten beyond ridiculous. <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Torontopolice</a> can we do whatever the hell we want on the road? Because that’s what it looks like. This is embarrassing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KingStreetPilot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KingStreetPilot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/joe_cressy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joe_cressy</a> <a href="https://t.co/EIh2i3kNc1">pic.twitter.com/EIh2i3kNc1</a> —@MetroManTO

Marques posted the video last Saturday night to criticize police enforcement of the pilot's rules.

When the city launched the pilot last November, police staged a ticketing blitz that netted thousands of dollars in fines. But the force seems to have backed off from that level of enforcement since then.

Officers can't enforce King rules 24/7, police say

Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services division, said in an email to CBC Toronto that enforcement is occurring on King, but "officers cannot be there 24/7."

Stibbe admits there are problems on King Street, which faces "unique challenges," but said the problem is the same downtown as it is across the city.

"Violations like these occur on streets throughout the city, because drivers are not driving according to the rules," he said.

City data shows the pilot is providing benefits for commuters.

There's been a 16 per cent increase in ridership on King cars, while travel time has improved by four to five minutes during the evening commute in both directions.