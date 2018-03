A male driver was found without vital signs Saturday night after his car hit some trees near a Highway 400-off ramp in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the crash occurred near the northbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Rutherford Road after 9:30 p.m.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The front end of the car was crumpled in the crash. (John Hanley/CBC)