Toronto police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision killed one person in North York on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene at Bayview Arena in the area of Bayview and Finch avenues this morning.

The driver of a minivan was pronounced dead after slamming into this column in the area of Bayview and Finch avenues on Saturday. (CBC)

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.