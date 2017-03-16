One person is injured and part of Highway 401 is closed after a bus rolled over and landed on its side on Thursday morning.



Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for Highway Safety Division of Ontario Provincial Police, said the driver was the only person on the bus and has been brought to hospital.

Toronto Paramedics say the driver suffered a fractured leg in the accident. Paramedics said they received the call about the rollover at about 9:33 a.m.

Highway 401 westbound collectors are closed at Allen Road Thursday morning. (CBC)

Two right lanes of Highway 401's westbound collectors, from Avenue Road to Allen Road, and the off ramp at Bathurst Street are closed due to the crash.

The Bathurst Street westbound and Avenue Road express and collectors transfer is open.

OPP Cont. Ian Michael said it appears the driver lost control and hit a median.

Police are on the scene speaking to witnesses and work crews are trying to remove the vehicle.