Driver dead after head-on crash with parked police cruiser on Lake Shore Boulevard

A driver is dead after crossing a median and slamming into a parked Toronto police vehicle along Lake Shore Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police believe the victim suffered a medical episode that led to the crash

A driver is dead after colliding head-on with a parked police cruiser at Lake Shore Boulevard and Colborne Lodge Drive. (CBC)

A driver is dead after crossing a median and slamming into a parked Toronto police vehicle along Lake Shore Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.  

The driver was travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. and suffered a medical episode that caused them to lose control of the vehicle, hop the median and collide head-on with the cruiser near Colborne Lodge Drive, said Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services division.

The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, said Stibbe. The passenger, meanwhile, was unharmed.

The officer inside the police cruiser at the time of the crash was not injured. 

All westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard were closed for several hours due to a police investigation. They reopened at 6:30 p.m.

