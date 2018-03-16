New Toronto ride-sharing service DriveHer is experiencing technical issues on its first day and won't be up and running until Saturday, according to their team.

The app, which was meant to launch Friday and which CBC Toronto profiled, is a ride-sharing service meant only for women.

Amoye Henry of the DriveHer team says the app is undergoing technical difficulties due to the demand on their servers and will likely be operational by Saturday morning.

Driveher founder Aisha Addo said news of women getting assaulted and harassed inspired her to create the app.

The drivers – all women – go through the police and criminal background checks that are standard for other ride-sharing services as well as training specific for DriveHer service.

Addo told CBC Toronto earlier in the day on Friday that there were also some delays in completing the background checks, which are done through a third party.

"We will be rolling them out as they clear, so I would not be able to give you a specific number, but we do have over 100 drivers signed up onto our platform," Addo said.

Henry said users can check in for updates on the app's functionality on their social media accounts.