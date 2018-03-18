New Toronto ride-sharing service DriveHer continues to experience technical issues and says it "should be up and running shortly."

DriveHer was set to launch Friday, but as of Sunday, it continues to be plagued by bugs.

When contacted by CBC Toronto on Twitter Sunday, the company said its team is working on resolving the issues.

The ride-sharing service is meant only for women.

Founder Aisha Addo said news of women getting assaulted and harassed and her own uncomfortable cab ride inspired her to create the company.

DriveHer allows women to use an app to hail rides — a concept similar to Uber and Lyft.