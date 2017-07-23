Two men were shot in a suspected drive-by shooting in the neighbourhood of Eglinton East Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to sounds of gunshots at approximately 11:30 p.m. last night in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East. After investigating, police found the shooting took place at Danforth Road near Savarin Street.

Police believe two men were standing in front of a restaurant when occupants of a grey Toyota opened fire at them.

As a result of the shots, two men later made their way to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police say it's not clear if the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 43 Division at 416-808-4300.