Drake is set to open a new October's Very Own store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the most fitting way to mark the venture is by rolling through the mall perched atop a Cadillac Escalade, obviously.

The 1,600-square foot flagship OVO store will open Saturday at 9:30 a.m., coinciding with the eighth annual OVO Fest happening this long weekend.

OVO YORKDALE FLAGSHIP from October's Very Own on Vimeo.

In a promotional video released this week, Drake and friends don matching black crew necks emblazoned with the now-ubiquitous OVO owl and stroll through the empty mall alongside a Cadillac Escalade. At times, Drake stands on top of the luxury vehicle while performing Gyalchester off of his More Life playlist.

The Yorkdale store is the second Toronto storefront for the rapper — the first OVO store opened its doors near Dundas and Bathurst streets in 2014. He also has outposts in New York and L.A.

Drake will perform with his OVO label mates at Budweiser Stage on Monday.