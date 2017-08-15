Is Drake up to something at Yonge and Wellington streets in the city's financial district?

On the heels of Drake's flagship October's Very Own store opening at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, temporary fencing was erected at the former site of the Houston Avenue Bar and Grill, embellished with the rapper's ubiquitous owl. The black and gold signage reveals little except that the venture may be called "Pick 6" and it is coming soon.

CBC Toronto reached out to GWL Realty Advisors, which manages 33 Yonge Street, but the company said it could not comment on what business is moving in.

Though, fans are pondering whether it is a new restaurant or sports bar to come.

Yo drizz @Drake, new restaurant of yours? Hope the food is gonna be as good as the music 🙏⁶ pic.twitter.com/FvHGuMdAHi — @riegiegodwin

Looks like @Drake is opening a new restaurant down the street from work. — @SquaredEggs

Over the August long weekend, the Toronto rapper opened the flagship OVO store at Yorkdale mall and marked the eighth annual OVO Fest at Budweiser Stage, where he kicked off the show perched atop a massive CN Tower replica.