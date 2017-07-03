Toronto rapper Drake surprised fans at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday night by making an appearance at a city hall Canada 150 event.

Fans in the audience got out their phones, danced, jumped up and down and sang in chorus with Drake, who crashed the stage and put on a mini-concert. He also watched the fireworks alongside them.

Drake expressed appreciation for the Indigenous significance of the event.

"We celebrate our Indigenous people. We celebrate the land that we're standing on," he said, quickly adding, "I just came for the party, though."

Addressing an audience of about 50,000, Drake said: "I'm just so happy that I'm from a place where we really love each other."

Queue the cheers and the thumping chords of his hit single "Jumpman."

Drake just made an appearance at Nathan Phillips Square. What a crazy experience #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/yk38xPGlbb — @TdotsFinest11

Drake went on to perform Gyalchester and Fake Love and fans took to social media with their excitement.

He brought along fellow artists Roy Woods and Majid Jordan. They took the stage shortly before the 10:55 p.m. fireworks and they wrapped up just in time to watch the fireworks with everyone there.

And if they weren't fans before, they were after last night's bumping show.

me before drake came out: drake's so overrated and ruining Toronto talent



me when drake came out: JUMPMAN JUMPMAN JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/PzDnTEF1n9 — @abdifiqo

Drake shared these photos of his crew watching the fireworks with the audience.