Drake is going on tour, with two dates in Toronto this August

Drake is going on tour.

The 31-year-old announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour on Monday.

Drake will be joined by Walk It Talk It collaborators Migos and other special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.

The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City. Drake will stop in Toronto on August 10 and 11, playing two shows at the Air Canada Centre.

Drake has released the singles God's Plan and Nice For What ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.