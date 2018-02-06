Drake had no trouble drawing crowds as he visited Miami to shoot a music video.

DRAKE SHOOTING GODS PLAN MUSIC VIDEO AT MIAMI HIGH, LIFES CRAZY MAN @OfficialJoelF @Drake @miamiseniorhigh pic.twitter.com/6ohD8bipNh — @TheRealEdgy

Images shared by fans on social media show Miami Senior High students singing along as Drake performs God's Plan from a crane above the school's baseball field. A drone captured Monday's surprise concert by the rap superstar.

The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 cheque and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said "that was truly God's plan to bless the school."

VIDEO: @Drake gives UM student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship check outside @frostschoolum before performing on the @UMiamiSCC Moss Terrace. pic.twitter.com/yOlEE0zZbD — @MiamiHurricane

Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.