Hold on, Drake's going home — to his Bridle Path mansion.

The chart-topping Toronto rapper recently gave fans a sneak peek of his new digs on Instagram, posting an overhead photo of the mansion-in-progress.

As CBC Toronto previously reported, a numbered company linked to Drake bought the property — in one of the city's most swankiest neighbourhoods — for $6.7 million.

"Manifested this one from time," Drake wrote on the Instagram post.

That's the smile of a man who's building a multi-million dollar mansion in one of Toronto's swankiest neighbourhoods. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

And it seems people want a piece of the action.

"Are you looking for an insulator, for your new house? My crew and I are always looking to take on new jobs, and can start any time you are ready," reads one comment.

Another Toronto-based company offered their services in "landscape design work or maintenance," but acknowledged their Instagram reach-out is a "long shot."

Others took a more blunt approach.

"You shoulda hired me actually," wrote someone with the username aaleks_kg.

"I'll build you a luxury pool," said rodmartinez22.

And shy_graciela didn't hold back, either: "Can I come to the house warming(?)"

According to Forbes, Drake's net worth is around $60 million, so chances are he already has landscaping companies and housewarming attendees lined up.