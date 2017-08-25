Fans of U.K. Singer Jorja Smith got a surprise by a local artist at her Toronto tour stop on Thursday night.

Toronto rapper Drake took the stage at The Velvet Underground to perform with Smith, who was featured on his album More Life.

Drake joined @JorjaSmith on stage to perform "Get It Together" tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1JD3S2Zh3y — @TheWordOnRd

The pair performed their duet "Get It Together," a song from the album, for the crowd at the small Queen Street West concert venue.

Smith began singing the vocals solo before Drake emerged from backstage, the screams of excitement effectively drowning out the music.

In a fan video of the concert, Drake described Smith as "one of the most incredible voices" and "incredible talents" in the music industry.

the boy @Drake came out to support @JorjaSmith at her first show in Toronto 🇨🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gil4H2PO0z — @drewyorke

Smith continued the concert performing her mix of soulful jazz music that has garnered her comparisons to acts like the late Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill.

This is just one of the many drop-in appearances Drake has made in his hometown this summer, with a performance at Nathan Phillips Square on Canada Day, and welcoming Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather at their press tour at the Budweiser Stage.