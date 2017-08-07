Toronto rapper Drake kicked off the 7th annual OVO Fest Monday night by recreating the cover art of his album Views — blowing fans' minds in the process.

Adoring fans took to social media to post snaps of the rapper perched atop a replica CN Tower, a scene that took on a life of its own after the 2016 album's release, with a viral online meme of tiny Drakes seated just about anywhere.

Monday night though, fans got the real thing when the rapper took to the Budweiser Stage made true to the CN Tower's iconic form.

According to fans tweeting from inside the show, Drake said he approached 19 different companies in the hope of getting a stage modelled off of the tower before one finally agreed to build it.

The show's official lineup includes a slew of OVO artists — including Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, dvsn, and PARTYNEXTDOOR— and of course Drake himself. But as always, it was the mystery of the inevitable surprise guests that had people talking.

And tonight that may well have just been the CN Tower itself.

