Toronto rapper Drake surprised fans at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday night by making an appearance at a Canada 150 event outside city hall.

Fans got out their phones, danced, jumped up and down, and sang in chorus with Drake, who crashed the stage and put on a mini-concert, and then watched the fireworks with them.

Drake expressed appreciation for the Indigenous significance of the event.

"We celebrate our Indigenous people. We celebrate the land that we're standing on," he said, quickly adding, "I just came for the party, though."

Drake told the mass of people: "I'm just so happy that I'm from a place where we really love each other."

Queue the cheers and the thumping chords of his hit single Jumpman.

Drake just made an appearance at Nathan Phillips Square. What a crazy experience #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/yk38xPGlbb — @TdotsFinest11

Drake then performed Gyalchester and Fake Love, and fans took to social media with excitement.

He brought along fellow artists Roy Woods and Majid Jordan, who took the stage shortly before the 10:55 p.m. ET fireworks, and wrapped up in time to watch them.

And if they weren't fans before, they were after last night's bumping show.

me before drake came out: drake's so overrated and ruining Toronto talent



me when drake came out: JUMPMAN JUMPMAN JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/PzDnTEF1n9 — @abdifiqo

Drake shared these photos of his crew watching the fireworks with the audience.