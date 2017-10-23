Toronto rapper Drake celebrated his 31st birthday this weekend with a lavish Andy Warhol-themed party in his hometown.
Although his actual birthday is Tuesday, the multi-platinum artist got a head start on the celebrations with family and a star-studded crew of close friends at Casa Loma on Saturday night.
The evening began at the Toronto Raptors game where the team blew past the Philadelphia 76ers with a historic 128-94 win — their largest margin victory over the Sixers.
The Raptors ambassador was spotted sitting courtside with members of his entourage during tip off.
Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozen later joined the hip-hop mogul at Casa Loma's new ritzy BlueBlood Steakhouse for a private dinner.
Drizzy was pictured eating with his mom, Sandi Graham, and other family members in a restaurant booth.
The "boy meets Warhol"-inspired bash kicked off after Drake included pictures of himself interpreted as famous Andy Warhol paintings. The theme's slogan is a play on his Boy Meets World tour supporting his latest album Views and playlist More Life.
He was also joined by members of his OVO crew and entourage.