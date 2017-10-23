Toronto rapper Drake celebrated his 31st birthday this weekend with a lavish Andy Warhol-themed party in his hometown.

Although his actual birthday is Tuesday, the multi-platinum artist got a head start on the celebrations with family and a star-studded crew of close friends at Casa Loma on Saturday night.

Drake threw himself 'the boy meets Warhol' inspired birthday bash in Toronto. (champagnepapi/Instagram)

The evening began at the Toronto Raptors game where the team blew past the Philadelphia 76ers with a historic 128-94 win — their largest margin victory over the Sixers.

The Raptors ambassador was spotted sitting courtside with members of his entourage during tip off.

Drake was in his courtside seats Saturday night with friends as a pre-birthday celebration. (champagnepapi/Instagram)

Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozen later joined the hip-hop mogul at Casa Loma's new ritzy BlueBlood Steakhouse for a private dinner.

Raptors stars Kyle Lowry, left, and DeMar DeRozen, right, rang in Drake's 31st birthday after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers. (champagnepapi/Instagram)

Drizzy was pictured eating with his mom, Sandi Graham, and other family members in a restaurant booth.

Drake ate dinner with his mom, right, and other family members at Casa Loma's new BlueBlood Steakhouse. (champagnepapi/Instagram)

The "boy meets Warhol"-inspired bash kicked off after Drake included pictures of himself interpreted as famous Andy Warhol paintings. The theme's slogan is a play on his Boy Meets World tour supporting his latest album Views and playlist More Life.

He was also joined by members of his OVO crew and entourage.