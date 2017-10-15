A 19-year-old woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly botching a cosmetic surgery that left a patient with injuries.

Toronto police say the woman advertised her services for cosmetic surgical procedures under the pseudonym Dr. Kitty.

A client then responded to the ad and underwent a cosmetic procedure in the basement of a home at the hands of the 19-year-old in April 2017.

"Within a few weeks, the woman developed an infection and had to seek medical help from a licensed plastic surgeon in Toronto," police said in a release. "The victim required corrective surgery."

Police arrested the Toronto woman at an unlicensed medical clinic in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue E. area on Friday, and she made her first court appearance on Saturday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200. If they wish to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS, online at www.222tips.com or by texting TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).