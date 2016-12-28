A two-alarm fire at a downtown building forced people from nearby homes on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey townhouse on Stafford Street, near King Street West and Strachan Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. to deal with the blaze after someone spotted smoke coming from the second-floor kitchen.

Firefighters said the fire worked its way into the walls of the first and second floors, and firefighters had to break down the walls and part of the ceiling to get under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but several nearby residents were forced from their homes as a precaution.

There are also some road closures in the area.