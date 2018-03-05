A stabbing in downtown Toronto sent a male to St. Michael's hospital with serious injuries.

According to Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke, the victim walked into the hospital at Queen Street East and Bond Street himself.

Police say the hospital informed them about the incident at 5:23 p.m., according to Douglas-Cook.

They later discovered that the scene of the stabbing was an underground food court near Yonge and College, according to Douglas-Cook.

Douglas-Cook said there is no word yet on any suspects, but police are asking people who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

