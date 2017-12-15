One female pedestrian is dead and one male suffered minor injuries in a collision at Front and Church streets early Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The woman, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

The male victim was taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck that struck the pair remained at the scene, Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe told reporters at the scene.

"It's probably the worst time of year for this situation to occur," Stibbe said.

According to Stibbe, the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate. The force's collision reconstruction team is also at the scene.

Meanwhile, area roads are closed to car traffic for the investigation.