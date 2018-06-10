Doug Ford to join transition team for 'working meeting' at Queen's Park today

Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford is expected to meet with his transition team Sunday afternoon to help him segue into power at Queen's Park.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives stormed to a majority victory in Thursday's provincial election, is set to join his team shortly before noon for a "working meeting" in the Ontario legislature.

The group of top political personalities, many of whom have worked at the federal level, are charged with determining the makeup of a strong Ford government during the swift three-week handover of power.

The team will be led by veteran political consultant Chris Froggatt, who served in Stephen Harper's government, and includes Conservative MP John Baird, Canada's former foreign affairs minister and an executive at the Ford family business.

"We have already hit the ground running," Ford told a news conference in Etobicoke on Friday.

"We have begun work right away on setting up the premier's office, establishing a cabinet and implementing the machinery of a new government."

Ontario's Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell met with Ford on Friday afternoon and invited him to form government as the province's 26th premier.

Ford has signaled he plans to take swift action on some of his campaign promises immediately after he and his cabinet are sworn in on June 29. This includes lowering taxes, cutting hydro rates and eliminating the cap-and-trade system.