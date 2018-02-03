Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford is set to kick off his bid to lead the province's Progressive Conservatives on Saturday evening in Toronto.

Ford is to speak at an event called the Rally for a Stronger Ontario.

Ford — the brother of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford — is expected to attack the Wynne government on taxes, government red tape and hydro rates.

Former MPP Christine Elliott is, so far, the only other contender in the race to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned last

week amid sexual misconduct allegations he categorically denies.