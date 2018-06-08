Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath highlights opposition's priorities

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to outline how her party will hold the PCs to account at Queen's Park.

Horwath is set to speak at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, and you can watch live in the player above or on CBC Toronto's Facebook page.

On election night, her party stole seats from the Liberals and dominated urban areas en route to forming the official opposition.

Doug Ford focusing on finances

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford spoke on Friday morning after leading his party to a massive victory on Thursday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford spoke earlier this morning about his first priority as his party prepares to form a majority government.

"We have to look at the books. We have to see the financial situation that's been left behind," he said, indicating that his first step will be to "get his house in order."

Ford, who led his party to a landslide victory, made frequent references during the campaign to what he calls the Liberals' "shady accounting practices."

Friday's speech also saw Ford reiterating several elements of his pitch to Ontario voters, including promises to "reduce your tax bill and put more money in your pocket," as well as restoring "accountability and trust" in the government.

"A new day has dawned in Ontario," said the incoming premier. "Help is here."

Phone calls with PM, other party leaders

Ford said that since his victory, he's already spoken to NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and outgoing premier Kathleen Wynne, who also stepped down as Liberal leader on Thursday night.

"Ms. Wynne was gracious and has promised her team's support for a smooth transition," he said.

Ford said he's also had a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in which he laid out his priorities for the province and pledged support amid Canada's increasingly tense trade relations with the United States.

"I said, 'we'll stand united against our neighbours to the south,'" said Ford.

With 40.6 per cent of the vote, the Progressive Conservatives won 76 seats — far beyond the 63-seat threshold needed for a majority government.

Wynne is also set to deliver a speech on Friday.