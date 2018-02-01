Doug Ford says he won't run for mayor, even if he loses the PC leadership race.

Ford, the former city councillor who lost to Mayor John Tory in the last municipal election, told several media outlets he wasn't going to be running, but CBC Toronto wanted to confirm it. Here's how that very brief conversation went:

CBC: Are you definitely not running for mayor?

Ford: My goodness. If I answer this one more time they're going to pull me off the ceiling. [Laughs]

CBC: Well?

Ford: Yes, that's correct. I'm not running for mayor.

CBC: You're definitely not going to run, even if the PC leadership doesn't go well?

Ford: Yup. Not running. I can't be bouncing back and forth.

CBC: Why not?

Ford: I just can't. It's not right.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory was asked by reporters how he feels about Ford dropping out of the race.

"Politics changes so quickly, as we've all seen. You have to just assume first and foremost that you're going to run your own campaign," he said.

"I'll put my own best foot forward."

Toronto's election season officially begins on May 1.