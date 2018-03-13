The newly elected leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, Doug Ford, will stop by CBC's Metro Morning to speak with guest host David Common today.

The former city councillor and businessman came out on top Saturday following an abbreviated leadership race sparked by the resignation of Patrick Brown earlier this year.

In his first week of campaigning, Ford has already made it clear that he has his sights set on defeating Premier Kathleen Wynne in June's provincial election.

