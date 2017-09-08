Doug Ford will run for mayor in next year's Toronto municipal elections.

The former city councillor made the political announcement Friday night at Ford Fest, his family's annual barbecue.

Ford, the brother of Rob Ford, the former mayor who died in March of 2016, hasn't held political office since losing to John Tory in the 2014 election. He stepped into the mayor's race in September of that year after his younger brother had to drop out when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Doug Ford finished second in the October 2014 election, securing nearly 34 per cent of the vote.

Prior to that, Ford served as councillor for Ward 2, Etobicoke North, which is known as stronghold for his family and Ford Nation supporters. The city council seat was previously held by Rob Ford whose mayoral term from 2010 to 2014 was marred by his public struggles with crack and alcohol.

Toronto's mayoral race will be decided in October, 2018.

More to come