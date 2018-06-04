Skip to Main Content
Doug Ford says he supports strong gun laws after Liberals release audio

Notifications

Doug Ford says he supports strong gun laws after Liberals release audio

Doug Ford says he's in favour of gun control, after the Liberals released an audio recording of him saying, "guns don't kill people, crazy people with guns kill people."

In recording, PC leader blames gun violence on ‘crazy people’

The Canadian Press ·
The Liberals released an audio recording of comments Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford made about guns on Monday, accusing him of favouring a U.S. approach to gun control. (Martin Trainor/CBC)
comments

Doug Ford says he's in favour of gun control, after the Liberals released an audio recording of him saying, "guns don't kill people, crazy people with guns kill people."

The Liberals attacked the Progressive Conservative leader after Premier Kathleen Wynne admitted over the weekend that her party won't win Thursday's election.

Wynne pleaded with voters to at least elect some Liberals in order to ensure a minority Tory or NDP government.

Today, the Liberals released the audio of Ford from a campaign event in Dryden, Ont., in April, with Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews calling his comments dangerous.

When asked about the remarks today, Ford said he's in favour of strong gun laws.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath began the day campaigning in London, Ont., where she said it was probably tough for Wynne to make her admission on the weekend, but called her plea to elect Liberals to keep a minority government in check "tone deaf."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us