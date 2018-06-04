Doug Ford says he supports strong gun laws after Liberals release audio
In recording, PC leader blames gun violence on ‘crazy people’
Doug Ford says he's in favour of gun control, after the Liberals released an audio recording of him saying, "guns don't kill people, crazy people with guns kill people."
The Liberals attacked the Progressive Conservative leader after Premier Kathleen Wynne admitted over the weekend that her party won't win Thursday's election.
Wynne pleaded with voters to at least elect some Liberals in order to ensure a minority Tory or NDP government.
Today, the Liberals released the audio of Ford from a campaign event in Dryden, Ont., in April, with Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews calling his comments dangerous.
When asked about the remarks today, Ford said he's in favour of strong gun laws.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath began the day campaigning in London, Ont., where she said it was probably tough for Wynne to make her admission on the weekend, but called her plea to elect Liberals to keep a minority government in check "tone deaf."
