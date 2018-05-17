The Progressive Conservatives have parted ways with a campaign organizer and promised to refund donations after Doug Ford attended a fundraiser in April, a breach of Ontario election law.

The event was held at Scarborough's Chandni Banquet Hall on April 29, the same evening as the #TorontoStrong vigil, where Ford also made an appearance.

Srini Suppiramaniam, a Tory organizer, was "removed from the campaign team" on Wednesday as a result.

"We have been made aware that the Leader was misinformed by the organizer about the nature of the event," said Ford campaign spokesperson Melissa Lantsman.

"Any money raised at the event that was given to the campaign as a donation will be returned to the donors and we will not accept any money from these guests going forward," she said, adding that Ford "takes full responsibility for what happened."

The party will be filing an infraction with Elections Ontario, as well, according to Lantsman.

Ontario's Election Finances Act bars MPPs and candidates who have secured a nomination and party leaders from attending fundraisers during campaigns.