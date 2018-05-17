Skip to Main Content
PCs part ways with organizer after Doug Ford improperly attended Scarborough fundraiser

The Progressive Conservatives have parted ways with a campaign organizer and promised to refund donations after Doug Ford attended a fundraiser in April, a breach of Ontario election law.

PC spokesperson said Ford was 'misinformed' about 'the nature of the event'

CBC News ·
Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford attended a fundraiser event in Scarborough on April 29. A campaign spokesperson said he was 'misinformed' about the nature of the event. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The event was held at Scarborough's Chandni Banquet Hall on April 29, the same evening as the #TorontoStrong vigil, where Ford also made an appearance. 

Srini Suppiramaniam, a Tory organizer, was "removed from the campaign team" on Wednesday as a result.

"We have been made aware that the Leader was misinformed by the organizer about the nature of the event," said Ford campaign spokesperson Melissa Lantsman.

"Any money raised at the event that was given to the campaign as a donation will be returned to the donors and we will not accept any money from these guests going forward," she said, adding that Ford "takes full responsibility for what happened."

The party will be filing an infraction with Elections Ontario, as well, according to Lantsman. 

Ontario's Election Finances Act bars MPPs and candidates who have secured a nomination and party leaders from attending fundraisers during campaigns. 

According to a report in the Toronto Star, attendees paid $250 a plate — and $2,000 a piece for a seat at the head table — for the opportunity to meet Ford. 

On Thursday morning, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath told reporters it was "surprising" that Ford participated in the dinner.

"It's pretty shocking that anybody would flout the rules so blatantly as Mr. Ford did," she said. 

"Look, this is a party that was pretty visceral on their attack on the Liberal cash-for-access of fundraisers, and rightfully so."

