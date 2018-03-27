Doug Ford to be acclaimed Etobicoke North Ontario PC Candidate

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford will be acclaimed as the party's candidate for Etobicoke North Wednesday at an event in the riding.

Ford was elected leader of the Ontario PC party on March 10, after a 44-day leadership race sparked by the resignation of former leader Patrick Brown in January.

Wednesday's event will be held at Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke at 6 p.m.

Ford has a history with the area, having served as Toronto city councillor for Ward 2, Etobicoke North, from 2010 to 2014, while his late brother Rob Ford was mayor.