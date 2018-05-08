Doug Ford looking into why paid supporters were used at Ontario leaders' debate

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford told reporters he's looking into why actors were paid $75 to be part of the crowd at the Ontario leaders' debate Monday night.

Ford was asked about the move during a Tuesday morning news conference after actors told local media about the casting call. One actor forwarded CBC Toronto a copy of the casting call, which offered 20 actors the chance to be paid $75 "to play real people at a Ford nation rally" from 2 to 8 p.m. ET.

Dozens of noisy Ford supporters rallied in front of the Citytv studios ahead of the debate, waving signs and shouting support for the PC leader and Meredith Cartwright, the PC candidate for Toronto Centre.

The emailed casting call states actors would be wearing "T-shirts of the PC candidates [Ford and Cartwright]."

Ford did not confirm that some people in the crowd were actors, telling reporters the question was the first he had heard of it.

However, his spokesperson, Melissa Lantsman, said in an email that a local candidate hired actors from a casting agency. Lantsman called the decision "unnecessary and a mistake," and said "it will not happen again."

Ford told reporters he wasn't told about the paid actors. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Lantsman didn't confirm Cartwright was behind the casting call, but Ford told reporters he would speak with the candidate about the matter.

"We don't need to pay anyone. When we have events, we're packed," Ford said. "We don't need that."

Cartwright posted several photos and videos on Twitter of supporters holding up signs supporting her and Ford ahead of the debate.

Ford's campaign has already caused controversy by opting against offering a campaign bus for reporters, while also using staff to conduct TV news-style interviews.