Christine Elliott is meeting Doug Ford with the intention to throw her support to him and abandon any legal challenge to the results of the Ontario PC leadership race, CBC News has learned.

Two sources with direct knowledge told CBC News that Elliott initiated the meeting with Ford, signalling that she is accepting Ford's victory.

"Christine is choosing not to challenge this," said a senior official on the Elliott campaign. "Christine and the team were unanimous that this was the right way forward. The name of the game is unifying the party."

The official would not say that Elliott has conceded to Ford, as the meeting was still going on as of 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Elliott's campaign cast doubt on the result in the hours after Ford was declared the winner by party officials on Saturday night, citing "serious irregularities" in the voting.

While the Elliott official said her campaign has a good case, the only recourse would be to go to court, and that is not something Elliott or her team want to do with the party facing an election in June.