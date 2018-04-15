Doug Ford unveils campaign bus, 'For The People' slogan

A large mid-April ice storm didn't stop Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford from unveiling his new campaign bus and slogan on Sunday.

Ford offered a glimpse at his election bus at the Toronto Coach Terminal downtown, despite police and city officials urging people to stay off the roads this weekend.

Emblazoned on the side of his bus is Ford's new slogan, "For The People."

Ford said the tagline drew inspiration from hearing supporters say, "Doug, do it for the people," while on the campaign trail.

Ford's bus features his new slogan, 'For The People,' emblazoned on the side. (CBC) "We're getting our campaign into a new gear," said Ford, and the slogan is a part of that new initiative to clean up the "mess" in Ontario, he added.

Ford's campaign promises to fix hydro, create jobs, cut hospital wait times and restore accountability.

The PC leader also fought back against Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals who launched attack ads targeting Ford earlier in the week.

The ad claims Ford will "give corporations huge tax cuts, but take the minimum wage raise right out of hard working people's pockets."

Ford said Wynne has tried this trick before.

"She will spend your money to try to buy your votes, but the people know better. She will not fool the people of Ontario this time," said Ford.

Ford was scheduled to make campaign appearances in Innisfil and North Bay, Ont., over the weekend, but those stops were cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

Ontarians will head to the polls for the provincial election on June 7.