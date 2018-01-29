Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford will run for the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, announcing his bid days after Patrick Brown stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Ford said he wants to prevent the party from falling into the hands of "insiders" and "elites," and that it needs strong leadership.

"I have been deeply troubled by what I have seen recently unfolding within the PC Party," Ford told reporters in Etobicoke, a district in the west end of Toronto.

"Lifelong supporters have been watching in horror as it falls into complete disarray. We have seen backroom politics at its worst, insiders trying to politically capitalize at the expense of the people, elites who are disconnected from the grassroots of the party and don't care about the average struggles of Ontarians."

Ford said he would be the candidate to "clean up the mess" and change the "hostile environment" of the party.

"This is truly a critical moment for our party, for our people and for the future of our province," he said.

Ford, who took no questions, noted that "the elites "of the party "do not want me in this race."

The party is going through a period of upheaval.

Last Wednesday, Brown resigned as PC leader following a report of allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. Brown denies the allegations and they have not been proved in court.

Vic Fedeli, the MPP for Nipissing, was named interim leader later in the week.

Fedeli has also said he would seek to be leader after serving in an interim role. Usually, interim leaders are barred from such a move, but the PC caucus has waived that in this case.

On Sunday evening, Rick Dykstra stepped down as party president, hours before Maclean's magazine published a story alleging he had sexually assaulted a parliamentary staffer in Ottawa when he was an MP in 2014.

Those allegations also have not been proved in court.

Ford ran unsuccessfully for Toronto mayor in September 2014, losing to John Tory.

He served as councillor for Ward 2, from 2010 to 2014, while his brother Rob Ford was mayor.

Rob Ford died in March 2016, following a battle with cancer, while serving again as a councillor.

MP Lisa Raitt not running

MP Lisa Raitt has said she will not be entering the race.

"While it will not be me, I will continue to work with our candidates across the province to ensure a new [Ontario PC] government June 7."