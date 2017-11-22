Two men are in the hospital after a double stabbing in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. in the Meadowvale Town Centre area and are now investigating.

#Stabbing in area of Meadowvale Town Centre #Mississauga. Two victims. Police, Fire and Paramedics on scene. Call came in 7:28pm. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/PRUjKKrsbx — @PeelPoliceMedia

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Peel paramedics say the victims are male and appear to be in their late 20s.

One of the men is in life threatening condition and the other is stable.

Const. Harinder Sohi said there seemed to be a fight that broke out between four or five males that could have led to the stabbing.