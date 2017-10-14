A man has died while another man has serious injuries after they were stabbed in Mississauga early Saturday, Peel Regional Police say.

Both were 18 years old.

Const. Mark Fischer said police were called to a shopping plaza at Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East at 12:51 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police were told by the caller that one man had been stabbed, but when officers arrived, they found two male victims. One was without vital signs. The other was in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Both were rushed to hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Peel Regional Police gather at the scene of a double stabbing early Saturday in Mississauga. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

(Tony Smyth/CBC)

#STABBING LAKESHORE RD E / CAWTHRA RD #Mississauga. Two victims. Police/Medics/Fire on scene. — @PeelPoliceMedia