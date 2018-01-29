One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting on Sunday night in Oshawa, Durham police say.

Both were found wounded in a parked silver Mazda. Side windows of the car were shot out. One man died in hospital. The other is recovering in hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Staff Sgt. Micah Wagenberg of Durham Regional Police Service, said on Monday that police received a call for a shooting on 885 Oxford St. in Oshawa at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

1 had no vital signs at the scene

When officers arrived at the scene near an apartment complex in the area of Bloor Street West and Park Road South, they found the men seated in the vehicle. Both had been shot. One victim had no vital signs, and the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on the scene of the shooting near an Oshawa apartment complex. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC LANGENZARDE)

Durham paramedics rushed them to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Officers are continuing to collect evidence at the scene and appealing for witnesses to step forward.

"We are right now in the process of trying to obtain as much as we can in terms of evidence at the scene," Wagenberg told CBC Toronto.

Const. George Tudos, media officer for Durham police, said its homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

No weapon has been recovered and no suspect information was released. He said there are reports that the suspect or suspects fled from the scene, but police have not yet obtained a description.

Police say the shooting may have been an 'isolated incident.' (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Officers are canvassing the area for surveillance camera footage. A police ground search involving its public safety unit will be carried out on Monday morning.

"It may have been an isolated incident," he said. "We had numerous officers who did respond and we have numerous who are going to remain in the area to make sure that we can come to a conclusion, identify the suspect and hopefully make an arrest shortly."

Next of kin is being notified.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Durham police's homicide bureau at (905) 579-1520 ext. 5247.