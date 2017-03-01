Some Torontonians awoke to a nasty surprise Wednesday morning — the city had taken an extra $87-million in property taxes from homeowners' accounts.

More than 44,000 property owners were affected by the mistake, which double-billed those who signed up for the city's twice-yearly and bi-monthly authorized payment plans.

The city learned what happened when residents began calling about their much emptier accounts, according to the head of revenue services.

Accounts credited

Casey Brendon said the city and its banking partner, the Royal Bank of Canada, made sure the extra funds were returned within hours.

"The city worked very swiftly with its banking service provider to make sure that credit adjustment was applied to customers' accounts."

Casey Brendon, director of revenue services, said a credit was issued within hours. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Although the process for the Royal Bank to remove the funds is "completely automated," Brendon explained, the city must transfer a file to its partner with the necessary information.

That's where the mistake happened.

Instead of sending one file, two were sent in error, Brendon said. It's the first time something like this has ever occurred, the revenue services director said.

'A whole year's taxes at once'

Christopher Hylarides learned from his wife Wednesday morning that the city had debited $2,400 from their account — what amounted to all their annual property taxes on their condo at Queen Street West and University Avenue.

​The couple normally pays the taxes in two instalments.

"So it's essentially a whole year's taxes at once," he said. "We're lucky, because we have enough money in the account to cover our expenses. But I can imagine a lot of people budget more paycheque-to-paycheque and this would have been really difficult [with] extra fees and stuff like that involved.

City to review file transfer process

The city issued an apology to those affected by the mistake on Wednesday.

"We're working very closely with the Royal Bank to make sure that we have looked at our protocols for the transfer of files to the bank to make sure that this doesn't happen again."

No one should be charged for having insufficient funds to cover the double billing, because the accounts were credited within 24 hours, Brendon said.

If there are charges, however, customers can call the city to get them resolved, he said.