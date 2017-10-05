Ontario is introducing regulatory changes meant to address "conflict of interest scenarios" around the practice of real estate agents representing both sides of a sale, but has stopped short of an all-out ban on the controversial practice of "double ending."

The proposed changes, announced by the Minister of Government and Consumer Affairs, Tracy MacCharles, at Queen's Park Thursday morning, would mean tighter rules for salespersons, brokers and brokerages representing more than one party in a real estate deal.

The legislation would also raise fines for people who violate the industry's code of ethics from $25,000 to $50,000 for individual salespersons and brokers, and up to $100,000 for brokerages.

Changes a response to concerns raised by media

"What we're doing is responding to what's been in the press a lot about multiple representation where you have one agent on the same transaction," MacCharles told reporters Thursday. The changes would not ban double-ending, but would narrow the circumstances in which it would take place.

Last year, an undercover investigation by CBC's Marketplace revealed that several top agents in the Toronto area were breaking the rules by offering unfair advantages to potential clients in an effort to secure both ends of a deal.

'The default should be agents should be losing a good portion of the commissions that they've earned on those transactions.' - John Pasalis, CEO of Realosophy

​"Specific situations such as in rural Ontario where there might not be more than one agent, perhaps in a family situation … or perhaps in commercial or industrial situations where external real estate representation and expertise is essential," MacCharles explained.

However, the preference would still be that real estate deals follow what's known in the industry as the designated representation model, where buyer and seller each have their own agent.

It would be largely up to the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) to take disciplinary action in cases where a real estate professional doesn't comply with the new rules, she said.

'A big step forward'

Changes could include more up-front disclosures to consumers when double-ending occurs. But exactly what teeth the regulator would have in terms of enforcement is yet to be worked out through consultation.

Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association, applauded the proposed legislation, calling it "a big step forward" and saying it's the strictest set of industry regulations anywhere in North America.

Asked if he felt the practice should be made illegal, he responded: "It still allows consumers to say, 'I know you, you've helped me before, you're a good realtor, I trust you.'

"This is the biggest expenditure that the vast majority of us make in our lifetime. So you want somebody that you know is going to give you the best advice, give you the best deal … So you should always preserve choice."

Toronto broker John Pasalis says he is largely in favour of the proposed changes, saying banning double-ending altogether simply isn't practical within a real estate brokerage business.

But Pasalis, CEO of Realosophy, points out that changing the maximum penalty does little to dissuade unethical realtors, saying he's not sure fines are taken especially seriously.

"I think that's one of the tensions when you have an industry that sort of self-regulates," he said, adding that the board of directors at RECO is almost entirely composed of brokers and agents.

"The default should be agents should be losing a good portion of the commissions that they've earned on those transactions if they've been found to have done something that's unethical. The fines should be over and above that," he said.

Otherwise, he says, a fine of a few thousand dollars is just "the cost of doing business."