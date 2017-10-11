A driver of a double-decker sightseeing bus was seriously injured when the bus collided with a car, mounted the curb and hit a pole on Wednesday night.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the crash occurred at Sherbourne Street and Gerrard Street East at 6:47 p.m..

Hopkinson said the pole came down and live wires were on the road. Lights at the intersection were out.

The female driver was rushed to a trauma centre, according to John Farren, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

No one else was reported injured.

The intersection was still closed at 11 p.m.

Police said the crash was one of more than 30 that occurred between 12 noon and 8 p.m. in Toronto.

The intersection was closed after the crash to allow police to investigate. ( Lisa-Marie Fleurent/CBC)

The bus driver was rushed to a trauma centre. Nobody else was reported injured. (Gary Morton/CBC)

