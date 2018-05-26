Visitors flock to city's top film locations during Doors Open Toronto

Toronto is often the backdrop to Hollywood and this weekend, some of the city's most popular filming locations were on full display as part of a weekend-long celebration of architecture.

Doors Open Toronto, a free annual event, is showcasing more than 100 historically, culturally and socially significant buildings across the city.

Bay Lower Subway Station, which has played host to many TV shows and movies, was high on the list of places to visit.

(CBC)

Closed to the public since the 1960s, Bay Lower Subway Station has starred in a number of Hollywood productions, with the likes of Michael Douglas, Bruce Willis and Mark Wahlberg walking its platform.

(CBC)

Most recently, Bay Lower Subway Station has been featured in Hulu's adaptation of the popular Margaret Atwood novel The Handmaid's Tale.

(CBC)

Visitors pulled out their phones and cameras to snap pictures of this replica of a TTC subway train.

The future home of the Museum of Contemporary Art was also popular, with visitors enjoying the open space.

(Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Doors Open gave people a chance to check out the new museum, which will be known as MOCA Toronto.

It's slated to open in September.

( Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The Tower Automotive Building at 158 Sterling Rd. will house MOCA Toronto. Visitors were allowed to see its first five floors on Saturday.

Along with highlighting buildings that have been featured in television and film, this year's Doors Open Toronto also included access to more than 100 other buildings, film screenings, exhibits, walking tours and more.